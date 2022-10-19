Moonlighting remark taken out of context by media, says Karnataka Minister

A day after C N Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s minister for IT, Electronics & Skills Development, came down heavily on the trend of moonlighting in the IT companies and created a flutter, Wednesday he clarified that his comments were taken out of context by the media and the “headlines were sensationalised”.

This came a day after media reports quoted Narayan as referring to paid freelancing beyond office working hours as “cheating” and said that professionals wanting to do so “should shift out of Karnataka”.

The report further quoted Narayan as saying, “As a policy and ethically, how can moonlighting be allowed? It is not fair in any way to have moonlighting. That’s not the way forward…It is literally cheating. How can you perform? Is he a superman or what? Does he not have a family?”

It was alleged that the remarks were made when Narayan was in New Delhi recently to promote the Bengaluru Tech Summit that is scheduled to be held from November 16-18. In an industry meet with leading entrepreneurs in Delhi, Narayan also stressed on features of mobility and ethical aspects of technology while criticising the ‘moonlighting’ trend that has emerged in major IT companies.

Corporate giants like Wipro and Infosys, which are headquartered in Bengaluru, are beginning to crackdown on employees who are indulging in moonlighting — having a second job, typically secretly and at night, in addition to one’s regular employment.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Narayan had said, “I had categorically mentioned that the IT Industry has all the power and ability to sort out the moonlighting issue, and they have not sought any support from our Government. With client sensitivities, confidentiality, and non-compete clauses, moonlighting as a policy cannot be allowed. I did not comment about professionals leaving the state.”

He also added, “Some section of the press has published a statement attributed to me that moonlighting professionals should leave Karnataka. It is said that I made this statement when I was in Delhi, addressing the media to appraise them about the 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS).”