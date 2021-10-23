Karnataka Minister inaugurates hyperscale data centre DataSamudra

Teleindia Networks unveiled its greenfield hyperscale data centre — DataSamudra — in Bengaluru on Friday in line with the growing market demand and to offer value differentiation in data centre market.

Minister for Higher Education, IT-BT, Science and Technology, C N Ashwath Narayan, and Chief Executive Officer of Lightstorm Telecom Connectivity Amajit Gupta were present at the launch of DataSamudra, an official press release said.

It claimed that DataSamudra will be India’s first ‘on-demand on-requirement data centre’.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan explained the opportunities these projects bring to the state and add value to its IT industry.

Inaugurated Teleindia's new Corporate Office Technology Park along with launch of Datasamudra, the Hyperscale Datacenter. It is India's 1st Rs 100 Cr project with TeleiIndia adding to 500+ employees. To begin with it will offer Co-Location, Hosting & Cloud Services among others.

“Employment generation, global focus and creating new avenues for emerging businesses are some of the immediate outcomes such projects bring about. DataSamudra will be a key contributor for such growth,” the minister was quoted as saying.

DataSamudra is located in the new KIADB IT Park in Bengaluru with state-of-the-art facilities in one lakh sq ft built-up area. It will provide 500 high density rack, IT power load of 3 MW, with futuristic IT and core infrastructure, the statement added.