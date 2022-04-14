Contractor death case: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa decides to step down amid mounting pressure

Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa, booked in a contractor’s suicide case, Thursday announced that he will resign on Friday evening, as the Opposition mounted pressure on the state government seeking the minister’s removal.

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwarappa was booked for abetment of suicide, under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in connection with the death of a civil contractor who had accused the minister of harassing him for “40 per cent commission” to clear payment of about Rs 4 crore for road projects completed over a year ago.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, earlier on Wednesday while confirming that Eshwarappa had been booked for abetment, had said that he would speak to him and “discuss some issues”.

However, a defiant Eshwarappa said he would not resign and would await a full police investigation into the “conspiracy” that led to Patil’s death.

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa had said: “There is no question of resignation at all. The state party president, Nalin Kumar Kateel, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have been informed about this. I want to tell the people of Karnataka that we have to conduct an exemplary investigation and find out who is behind this conspiracy. This is my demand. Who instigated Santhosh to do all this? Who sent him to Delhi? Who authored the death note for him? Only an investigation can reveal all this.”

The contractor, Santhosh Patil, is suspected to have consumed poison on Monday night. He was found dead in a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday.