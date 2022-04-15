Why accept resignation if Eshwarappa is not guilty, Congress asks CM Bommai

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar asked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday why he was accepting minister KS Eshwarappa’s resignation if he had not done anything wrong.

“The chief minister said that Eshwarappa has not done anything wrong. If he didn’t do anything then why are you accepting his resignation?” asked Shivakumar.

The Congress has demanded the BJP minister’s arrest in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil, who had alleged corruption by the rural development minister.

Three days after he was named as an accused in a case registered over the contractor’s death, Eshwarappa announced that he would resign from the cabinet on Friday evening. He said he was quitting “to prevent embarrassment to the BJP” and would submit his resignation to Bommai in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Bommai attacked Opposition Congress saying the party need not play investigator, prosecutor and judge in the case related to Patil’s death.

“Congress leaders need not become the investigating officer, prosecutor and judge in the Santosh suicide case. Let them allow for a free and thorough investigation,” Bommai said. He was responding to increasing demands from Opposition leaders to arrest Eshwarappa.

Patil was found dead Tuesday in a lodge in Udupi. He is suspected to have consumed poison, and the police are investigating it as a case of suicide.

Before his death, Patil had accused Eshwarappa and his associates of not releasing payments for road work worth Rs 4 crore which he had done at Hindalga in Belagavi and of “demanding a commission of 40 per cent”.