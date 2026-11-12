Karnataka minister wants to blacklist construction major over delays in water projects

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre Wednesday directed officials to blacklist construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for causing what he termed an unnecessary delay in completing drinking water supply works in Dharwad and Belagavi districts. The works are carried out under the multi-village water supply scheme, intended to provide water to 388 rural habitations in these districts.
The directions were issued during a review meeting on Jal Jeevan Mission, the Centre’s flagship programme to provide functional household tap connections to every rural household, at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru.
During the meeting, officials informed the minister that the company awarded the contract to extract water from the Renukasagar Reservoir and supply it to rural areas in the Dharwad and Belagavi districts, as well as Kalaghatagi town, had not procured the necessary pipes despite receiving a final notice.
Officials said the company had not deployed adequate manpower, work was progressing very slowly, and progress reports were not being submitted. Expressing displeasure over the issue, Khandre recalled that during a meeting with contractors and officials on September 11, he had clearly instructed them to expedite the pending work and submit weekly progress reports. Despite these directions, the delay continued, prompting him to order that L&T be blacklisted.
The Indian Express tried to contact L&T for a response to the minister’s remarks, but the corporate communication team has not yet replied to the queries.
The minister also voiced strong dissatisfaction over delays by several other contractors involved in multi-village drinking water supply schemes and directed officials to issue final notices immediately to all agencies responsible for lagging projects.
“The government will not tolerate delays in project execution except in cases involving pending forest clearance approvals,” Khandre said.
“With Karnataka facing drinking water challenges due to deficient rainfall, the successful implementation of multi-village water supply projects was key to addressing the problem,” Khandre added.
He instructed officials to take strict action against contractors who fail to deploy adequate manpower or neglect procurement of essential materials such as water pipelines.