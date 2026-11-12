Karnataka minister wants to blacklist construction major over delays in water projects

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre Wednesday directed officials to blacklist construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for causing what he termed an unnecessary delay in completing drinking water supply works in Dharwad and Belagavi districts. The works are carried out under the multi-village water supply scheme, intended to provide water to 388 rural habitations in these districts.

The directions were issued during a review meeting on Jal Jeevan Mission, the Centre’s flagship programme to provide functional household tap connections to every rural household, at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru.

During the meeting, officials informed the minister that the company awarded the contract to extract water from the Renukasagar Reservoir and supply it to rural areas in the Dharwad and Belagavi districts, as well as Kalaghatagi town, had not procured the necessary pipes despite receiving a final notice.