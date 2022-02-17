Karnataka minister bats for Taiwanese investment

Inviting Taiwanese companies to make more investments in Karnataka, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani promised to extend support and cooperation of the state government.

A high-level Taiwanese delegation headed by Baushaun Ger, Head Representative, Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC), New Delhi, and Ben Wang, Director General, TECC South – Chennai along with their staff met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Nirani and held talks on investment opportunities. The delegation is on a two-day trip to Karnataka.

Nirani told the Taiwanese delegation that Karnataka is an ideal destination to make investments. “Karnataka and Taiwan share many similarities as both focus on major industries like electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), electric vehicles, auto and auto components, healthcare, engineering and machine tools and innovation. Karnataka is also home to major Taiwanese companies including $30 billion Wistron Corporation, Mediatek, Delta Electronics and D-Link. So, our state is the ideal destination to make investments,” he added.

The Taiwan-based Century Development Corporation (CDC), which develops industrial parks, has finalised a master plan and started developing an industrial park in Bengaluru. The company has acquired 70 acre land from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) near the Aerospace Park at Devanahalli, where it will be accommodating 100 companies from Taiwan.

TEMICO Motors India Pvt Ltd has already started the construction of a factory in the park. CDC is established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan, and private companies including the TECO Group, the Shinkong Group, the Taishin Group, BES, RSEA, the Fubon Group, and Ascendas.

“Karnataka has taken many initiatives to enhance its stature as one of the leading high tech industrialised states in the country. We have implemented a New Industrial policy for the period 2020-25. Our policies are aimed at ensuring balanced, sustainable and inclusive industrial development throughout the state. The relaxed labour laws, amended Karnataka Land Reforms Act, Karnataka Facilitation Act, Affidavit Based Clearance and Enhanced Ease of Doing Business greatly help investors and allow them to obtain hassle-free approvals and start operations,” Nirani added.