Karnataka minister B Sriramulu’s aide held for ‘duping’ people using name of CM Yediyurappa’s son

A close aide of Minister of Social Welfare B Sriramulu was arrested by the Bengaluru CCB police on Thursday following a complaint by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra for allegedly using his name to get a job.

The arrested person has been identified as Rajanna (42).

Based on Vijayendra’s complaint, the police had booked Rajanna and others for cheating under provisions of the IT Act. According to police sources, Vijayendra has shared 20 audio recordings of Rajanna allegedly using his name.

On Thursday evening, Rajanna was arrested by the CCB police from the minister’s residence in Bengaluru. On Friday, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “On Thursday evening, Rajanna was detained for questioning. A team of an ACP and two police inspectors interrogated him. His voice sample has also been taken and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to match with the audio clippings.”

On Friday morning, reacting to the arrest of his close aide, Sriramulu said, “I have known Rajanna for many years. The investigation on the allegation is going on and an FIR has been registered. I don’t want to comment on this issue.”

He added, “I only got to know about the incident and allegations through the media. I will talk to Vijayendra and also with the Chief Minister. Whoever has made a mistake should be punished according to the law.”

Sriramulu also clarified that Rajanna was not working as his personal assistant but was a close aide of him.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra, in a tweet on Friday afternoon, requested everyone to exercise caution and beware of such fraudulent people who are trying to misuse his name by making false promises.

It has come to my knowledge that a person has misused my name on many occasions to cheat people and has received money by luring them with false promises. As soon as it came to my notice, I lodged a police complaint and requested to take appropriate action as per the law. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Q8egMCafIn — Vijayendra Yeddyurappa (@BYVijayendra) July 2, 2021

