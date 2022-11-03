Karnataka minister assures to solve problems faced by entrepreneurs on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) administrator Rakesh Singh will hold a meeting on November 14 and examine the situation of the Outer Ring Road, said C N Ashwath Narayan, minister for IT/BT Thursday.

This comes after the civic body received several complaints of problems faced by the companies that have office spaces on the Outer Ring Road and from residents who live on the stretch. The 17-km stretch witnesses a lot of traffic congestion due to works related to the underground drainage system, Metro expansion etc.

Narayan’s assurance of intervention came while he was addressing the monthly meeting convened at the Vidhana Soudha with the representatives of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) and a few other associations. He also said that the service roads in the city would also be upgraded.

He agreed that there are a few problems and felt that the excessive rain was one of the reasons behind the long tailbacks of vehicles. “The government was in an open state of mind to discuss and find effective solutions. Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai is himself keen on solving the problems,” the minister said.

During the meeting, Narayan also called on the companies to arrive at a decision on spending the CSR funds for infrastructure development on the Outer Ring Road. “Sustainable development would be possible only when citizens join hands with the government,” he said.

The meeting was attended by NASSCOM regional head Bhaskar Varma, MD of Able Srinivasa Rao Chandan, Ravikrishnan of Goldman Sachs, Ramkumar Narayanan of VMware, Manas Das, Archana Tayade, Arvind Ayyaswamy, Nidhi Pratap Nene, K M Mohan and Krishna Kumar Gowda of ORRCA.

BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh, Mahadevapura Zone Special Commissioner Triloka Chandra, IT/BT Director Meena Nagaraj, BBMP Chief Engineer B S Prahlad and Traffic Joint Police commissioner Ravikanthe Gowda were also present.