‘Restricts states’ power’: Karnataka urges PM Modi to withdraw Mines and Minerals Bill

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, in his letter to PM Modi, raised concerns over the Bill's impact on federal fiscal powers and the autonomy of mineral-producing states.

The Karnataka Government on Tuesday lodged a formal protest against the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and urged the Centre to withdraw the recent legislation that allegedly deprives the states of its revenue from taxes, cess and other levies on mineral extraction.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara raised concerns over the Bill’s impact on federal fiscal powers and the autonomy of mineral-producing states. “What the Constitution has consciously placed within the fiscal domain of the states, and what the Supreme Court has expressly reaffirmed as belonging to that domain, should not be neutralised through an expansive invocation of Parliament’s regulatory power,” the letter, dated August 18, read.