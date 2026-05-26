Rs 150 for a dosa? Bengaluru hoteliers warn of 60% price shock over minimum wage hike

The Karnataka State Hotels' Association and Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Owners Association have said the minimum wage hike would come as a blow to the industry, already reeling under the LPG price hike. (Image generated using AI)

The Karnataka government’s recent move to hike the minimum wages for workers across the state has not gone well with Bengaluru hoteliers, who have complained that the increased burden will be passed on to customers.

“Once implemented, a masala dosa’s cost could rise from Rs 80 to Rs 150, vegetarian meals from Rs 150-200 to Rs 250-300, and biryani from Rs 300-350 to nearly Rs 500. Even a plate of idli, currently priced around Rs 50 at most eateries, may soon cost Rs 80 or more following the wage revision,” said G K Shetty, Karnataka State Hotels’ Association (KSHA) president.

There are nearly 60,000 hotels in the state, and about 15,000 are members of KSHA.