Nandini milk prices to increase? Karnataka CM seeks data from other states

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Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has sought details of milk pricing in other states after milk unions in Karnataka demanded an increase in milk prices to bridge gaps in production costs.
The development came after a delegation of Karnataka State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Unions demanded a Rs 8 to Rs 10 per litre increase in the price for the state’s Nandini milk.
In the meeting with the federation—the chief minister’s brother, D K Suresh, is one of the milk union presidents—Shivakumar sought details on the increase in the cost of producing milk in the last 10 years and sales by unions and private milk suppliers.
During the meeting, Suresh, president of the Bengaluru Milk Union, said the cost of milk production had risen significantly due to higher costs of animal feed, fodder, and medication for dairy farming. “In the current drought situation, agricultural income has fallen sharply due to crop failure, and dairy farmers are facing difficulties due to reduced availability of fodder,” he said.
“Cooperatives and private dairies of various states are continuously increasing the prices of milk and milk products. In the interest of consumers, we have not increased the prices of milk for the last one and a half years. Private institutions are trying to store more milk, and unions are having to face fierce competition for milk storage,” Suresh said.
Highlighting the difference in milk procurement prices, Suresh added that in Karnataka, toned milk is purchased from union producers at Rs 35 per litre. “In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, it is being purchased at Rs 41.5 per litre; in Maharashtra, it is Rs 41; and in Tamil Nadu, it is purchased at Rs 42.24 per litre,” he said. The selling price of milk is also lower by nearly Rs 12 per litre in Karnataka compared to its neighbouring states, he added.
The Congress government in Karnataka had previously increased milk prices on April 1, 2025, by Rs 4 per litre following sustained pressure from milk producers. The government had said the entire hiked amount would be transferred to milk producers.
After the hike, toned milk (blue packets) costs Rs 46 per litre and homogenised toned milk Rs 47. Similarly, cow milk (green packet) costs Rs 50 per litre, special milk (orange packet) Rs 50 per litre, and curd Rs 54 per litre.
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