Nandini milk prices to increase? Karnataka CM seeks data from other states

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has sought details of milk pricing in other states after milk unions in Karnataka demanded an increase in milk prices to bridge gaps in production costs.

The development came after a delegation of Karnataka State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Unions demanded a Rs 8 to Rs 10 per litre increase in the price for the state’s Nandini milk.

In the meeting with the federation—the chief minister’s brother, D K Suresh, is one of the milk union presidents—Shivakumar sought details on the increase in the cost of producing milk in the last 10 years and sales by unions and private milk suppliers.