Why Karnataka is raising milk prices by Rs 8 per litre from November 1

Karnataka consumers will have to pay Rs 8 more per litre of milk starting November 1 after the Cabinet approved the steepest price increase in the state’s history on Thursday. The price revision is expected to increase the retail price of Nandini milk, the flagship dairy brand of the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (KMF), to Rs 54 from Rs 46 per litre.

Before this Rs 8 hike, a Rs 4 increase in March 2025 held the record for the largest revision. Along with milk, prices for other dairy products are also set to rise.

The state government stated that the decision aims to support dairy farmers reeling from rising input costs and drought-related distress. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Cabinet took the move unanimously after repeated demands from farmers, milk unions, and legislators across party lines.