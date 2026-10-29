Why Karnataka is raising milk prices by Rs 8 per litre from November 1

Karnataka consumers will have to pay Rs 8 more per litre of milk starting November 1 after the Cabinet approved the steepest price increase in the state’s history on Thursday. The price revision is expected to increase the retail price of Nandini milk, the flagship dairy brand of the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (KMF), to Rs 54 from Rs 46 per litre.
Before this Rs 8 hike, a Rs 4 increase in March 2025 held the record for the largest revision. Along with milk, prices for other dairy products are also set to rise.
The state government stated that the decision aims to support dairy farmers reeling from rising input costs and drought-related distress. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Cabinet took the move unanimously after repeated demands from farmers, milk unions, and legislators across party lines.
Price disparity, procurement drop
Farmers have been pressing for a price revision, pointing out that Karnataka’s milk prices remain among the lowest nationally despite rising production costs.
“While milk is sold at around Rs 59 per litre in Delhi and Maharashtra, Rs 57 in Gujarat, Rs 56 in Rajasthan and Kerala, and Rs 64 in Telangana, Karnataka’s price stood at Rs 46 per litre. The national average is around Rs 57 per litre,” Gowda said.
Dairy farmers and milk unions had initially sought a Rs 10 per litre hike during meetings with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and ministers. After deliberations, the government settled on an Rs 8 increase, allocating Rs 7 per litre directly to producers and Rs 1 to milk unions.
“Farmers were getting Rs 35 per litre earlier. With the hike, they will receive Rs 42 per litre. In addition, the Rs 5 incentive paid by the government will continue, taking their total realisation to Rs 47 per litre,” Gowda said. He added that daily milk procurement in the state had dropped by nearly 10 lakh litres due to drought conditions, pointing to growing agrarian stress.
Cooperation Minister Laxman Savadi explained that failing to raise prices could have led to Karnataka-produced milk being sold in neighbouring states at higher rates, triggering local shortages. While acknowledging that dairy product prices would also rise, Savadi said the government balanced consumer interests when deciding the final quantum.
This marks the latest in a series of KMF revisions, following a Rs 4 hike in March 2025, a Rs 2 increase in June 2024 (via increased packet quantity), and Rs 3 increases in both July 2023 and November 2022.