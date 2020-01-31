Karnataka: Milk, curd prices to increase by Rs 2/litre from February 1

The Karnataka government has approved the proposal to hike milk prices. The Karnataka government has approved the proposal to hike milk prices.

The Karnataka government has approved the proposal, submitted by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), to revise the prices of milk and curd. Beginning Saturday, February 1, the price of Nandini milk in the state will increase by Rs 2 a litre. The price of a litre of curd will also go up by Rs 2. At present, the price of a litre of Nandini toned milk is Rs 36, while a litre of curd costs Rs 41.

“Initially, KMF had proposed a hike of Rs 3 per litre, but keeping in mind the interests of both farmers and consumers, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has approved a hike of Rs 2 only. The reason to hike the prices are the increasing input costs for farmers,” KMF chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi said.

KMF increased the price of milk by Rs 2 and Rs 1 per litre. Before that, in January 2016, KMF hiked prices by Rs 4 a litre.

According to officials from the federation, Rs 1 of the additional amount per litre will be credited to the farmer’s account.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd