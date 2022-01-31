Karnataka: Came as migrant worker, woman now now serves as panchayat president in Udupi

Twenty-five years ago, Bheemavva and her husband migrated to the coastal region of Udupi from her village Katageri in north Karnataka district Bagalkot in search of work. Though they owned two acres of land in their village, severe drought had made their life miserable back home.

At 48, Bheemavva is now the president of Tallur gram panchayat in Udupi, a rise facilitated by her propensity to address the issues of the local people.

Bheemavva has been quite popular among the people in Tallur and this caught the attention of Karun Poojary, a former member of Kundapur taluk panchayat. She was thus made a candidate in the panchayat elections in December 2020.

Bheemavva, who was contesting for the first time, not only won but also became the president of the gram panchayat, a post reserved for people from Scheduled Tribes (ST).

However, life for Bheemavva, has not changed much. “I am just trying my best to help villagers cross the hurdles that they encounter each day. It might be getting ration cards or other benefits from the government. I do my best to provide it to the people of my area and help them,” says the woman who had studied only till class 2.

“I still earn my living as a labourer and serve even though I serve the poor as president of the gram panchayat,” says Bheemavva.

“Many days, the first half goes into addressing the people’s issues and I join work in the afternoon. Whenever I work for a full day, I get a payment of Rs 500 because I arrange workers for the employer as well. Or else, I get half of it,” she adds.

Bheemavva and her husband Mariyappa have four children. One son is a soldier deputed in the India-China border and another one is back in their native place in Bagalkot. The other two children are studying and Bheemavva wishes that they would study well and secure a good job.