Karnataka: Group of men and women on outing targeted over presence of Muslims

August 17, 2022 10:27:45 pm
In an instance of moral policing involving suspected right-wing activists, three young men were allegedly attacked and their two female friends verbally abused on Tuesday while on an outing to Madikeri in Karnataka’s Kodagu district.
The attackers allegedly questioned the presence of two Muslim men in the group from Mangaluru. A case on charges of wrongful restraint, intentional insult, unlawful assembly with arms, rioting, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt was registered by the Madikeri rural police on the basis of a complaint filed by one of the men.
According to the complaint filed by Nanda Krishnan (26), the group also comprising Mohammed Shamseer (24), Saman Sajeed (23) and two women travelled from Mangaluru to Madikeri on a sightseeing tour in a car early on Tuesday.
After visiting the Abbey Falls in the morning, they parked their car and hired a jeep to travel to the Mandalpatti Peak. When the youngsters returned to the spot where their car was parked in the afternoon, they were allegedly surrounded by a group of 30 people, who questioned the inter-religious nature of the group of friends. The three men in the group were allegedly beaten up and the women verbally abused by the mob. The tyres of the car that the group had travelled in were punctured and the pictures of the five people were clicked.
The Madikeri rural police are yet to report any arrests in the case.
