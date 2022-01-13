Stop protest march, govt will go ahead with Mekedatu project, CM Bommai assures Congress

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his government will go ahead with the Mekedatu project, while taking into confidence all stakeholders involved.

The statement comes a day after the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to explain as to how the Congress party was being allowed to hold a 10-day march over the Mekedatu project despite a surge in Covid-19 cases.

“When it comes to land and water-related issues, all political parties have worked together. Our government is committed to embracing the project, taking all political parties into confidence in the Mekedatu issue but for now, the Covid-19 epidemic third wave covered the state of Karnataka and especially Bengaluru. We need to take all necessary measures to curb Covid-19,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ನೆಲ, ಜಲ ಹಾಗೂ ಜನರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಯಾವಾಗಲೂ ಕೂಡ ಎಲ್ಲ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳು ಒಂದಾಗಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾವೆ.

ಮೇಕೆದಾಟು ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೂಡಾ ಎಲ್ಲ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳನ್ನು ವಿಶ್ವಾಸಕ್ಕೆ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡು ಯೋಜನೆಯನ್ನು ಸಾಕಾರಗೊಳಿಸಲು ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ.

He added that the health of the people was our primary duty. “Thus, commitment to perform this duty needs to be shown. The government wants the cooperation of all without violating the law governing the epidemic,” he said in a series of tweets.

On Thursday, Bommai also wrote a letter asking Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar to stop the protest march.