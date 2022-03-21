Karnataka: Medical students from Ukraine to continue studies in 60 state colleges

The state government will help 700 medical students, who returned to the state from war-torn Ukraine, continue their education in 60 Karnataka medical colleges, said Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar after a meeting with the students at the Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

The minister, however, clarified that the students will not be officially absorbed into the colleges. Notably, no additional fee will be charged from the students.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, he said that a high-level committee has been formed comprising the principal secretary of the medical education department, director of medical education and RGUHS VC, among others, and the committee has been asked to submit a report on possible ways to rehabilitate the students. Based on the report, the state government will request the Centre and the National Medical Council to take necessary measures.

“We are all hopeful that the war will come to an end soon. We have to watch out for the developments in Ukraine and make an appropriate decision based on the situation. We will also have to take the best possible decision within the existing legal and regulatory framework,” he said. The minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already initiated several measures to protect the future of the students and revive the country’s medical education system.



“Today, I have interacted with them, heard them and shared their concerns not just as a minister but as their elder brother. First of all, we are all very happy and relieved that we could bring them back safely. It was not an easy task to bring back citizens from a war-ridden country. Our Union and state governments put in a lot of efforts to bring them back safely,” he added.