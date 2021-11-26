Karnataka: Medicos protest ‘sudden preponement’ of final-year MBBS exams

Medical students in Karnataka expressed resentment against the decision by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to hold the annual examinations for those pursuing the final year of the MBBS courses in the state.

According to the notification issued by the university, the theory examinations will be held from February 22. Several student bodies and organisations expressed concerns over the “lack of time” for studies and completion of syllabus, demanding the authorities to postpone the examinations.

A medico from Bengaluru, who had served during the pandemic, told The Indian Express that the “sudden preponement” of exams came across as a “shock” to many students. “While our college is yet to complete the syllabus, holding exams in February is impractical. Even if the portions are completed by the end of January, we require at least two and a half months to revise,” the budding doctor said.

The student added examinations should ideally be held only during May 2022 at the earliest as the ongoing academic year had begun in May 2021. “While classes were conducted online till July, following them used to be an uphill task for many,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Medical Students Network of the Indian Medical Association (IMA)- Karnataka branch pointed out that the decision would leave many in “mental stress and pressure”.

In a letter addressed to IMA Karnataka president Dr Kateel Suresh Kudva, who is also a syndicate member of the university, students highlighted that the supplementary examinations for final-year students were conducted only six months after the final academic year began. “The results of the same were announced only a month ago. This boils down to about 60-70 days to prepare for the finals according to the schedule,” they added.



At the same time, the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) urged RGUHS to withdraw the notification and to issue a revised schedule for the examinations. “The university is putting unnecessary pressure on students by scheduling the examinations early. The authorities must consider the concerns of students while making decisions,” Ajay Kamath, AIDSO Karnataka state secretary said. He added the situation was not different for first and second-year students as well. “The university should change the schedule even for them,” Kamath said.

Meanwhile, a senior official from RGUHS confirmed that several representations from the student community had reached them pointing out the issues in the last few days. “We will discuss this with the syndicate and the Vice-Chancellor will take a call soon after consulting the Medical Education Minister,” the official confirmed.