Karnataka medical students demand final exams be postponed, university sticks to schedule

Medical students protested across Karnataka on Thursday demanding Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences postpone final-year MBBS examinations slated to begin on February 22 as the university stuck to its plans even after the medical education minister’s intervention.

Dr Ramakrishna Reddy, registrar (evaluation) of the university, has ruled out any changes to the schedule stating that the examination dates were fixed in consultation with all affiliated medical colleges and after considering an advisory by the National Medical Commission (NMC) as well as the tentative dates for postgraduate admissions and the university’s convocation.

“A gap of two days between most papers has also been given for the first time. The other states and most deemed universities have either already completed or scheduled exams during the same period. Hence there is no change in the final exams,” said a circular signed by Dr Reddy.

The All India Democratic Students Organisation and a delegation from the students struggle committee met Dr Reddy and submitted a memorandum to postpone the exams. A day ago, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar wrote to the university to take measures in the interest of students.

Ajay Kamath, state secretary of the organisation, said that because of the pandemic, the students had got classes only for seven months in place of 12. “Even their clinical postings are not sufficiently done. This batch of students had served as Covid warriors during the second wave of the pandemic… And we also have seen an exponential rise in Omicron cases,” he said.

Kamath also questioned the university’s explanation for not changing its schedule. “In reality, the final-year MBBS students will appear for the NEEP PG entrance once they complete their internship, meaning in the next year.

So postponing examinations now will not affect NEEP PG admissions in any way. Secondly, the NMC has not yet issued the schedule of the NEET PG entrance,” he said, adding that the argument about the convocation would not hold water amid a pandemic.