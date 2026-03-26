Karnataka medical college professor proposes student in classroom, booked for sexual harassment

The police have registered a case against the professor under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (1)(i) (sexual harassment by physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), and 329 (3) (criminal trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Karnataka Police have recently booked a professor of a medical college in Bengaluru rural district for sexually harassing a woman student.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case, the principal of the college complained that a few women students claimed that the accused had misbehaved with them. Following this, the college authorities issued the professor a notice to appear for an inquiry and asked him not to come to college during the course of the inquiry. However, on March 23, the accused turned up at the college and tried to misbehave with a woman student.

The police have registered a case against the professor under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (1)(i) (sexual harassment by physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), and 329 (3) (criminal trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).