Karnataka: Meat seller announces 10 per cent discount for Sunny Leone fans

A meat seller in Karnataka has announced a 10 per cent discount for fans of actress Sunny Leone.

The meat seller, Prasad KN, a resident of Mandya district, said he is providing the discount inspired by the philanthropic works of the actress. Prasad has been running the DK Chicken shop in the district for nearly two years now.

Asked if he was using Leone’s name to promote his business, he said: “I am just giving a 10 per cent discount to her fans. If her fan base increases, she will be able to contribute more to charity.”

"I have got additional customers after the photo of my shop went viral," the meat seller said

Prasad further said, “Sunny Leone is often looked at as a sex symbol owing to her past association with the porn industry. I often heard many of my friends talking about her. Then I started reading up about Sunny Leone’s life and found that she has done so much for society. From adopting a girl to running a school and also extending help during the Covid-19 pandemic. She is truly a role model. So, I decided to offer a 10 per cent discount to her fans.”

However, it won’t be easy for the customers to avail the discount. “They can get the discount if only they follow Sunny Leone on Instagram and Facebook. The customers must have also made a social media comment pertaining to any film starring Sunny Leone,” said Prasad.

The meat seller said that he has received both encouragement and taunts after starting the special offer for Leone’s fans. “I have got additional customers after the photo of my shop went viral,” he added.

Asked about the recent controversy over halal and jhatka meat, he said: “We don’t have Muslim customers in the area. Therefore, I sell jhatka meat. I have nothing to do with the controversy.”