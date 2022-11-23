Karnataka minority welfare dept plans to help Maulana Azad Model schools achieve 100% success in Class 10 exams

The minority welfare department in Karnataka has prepared a plan to help Maulana Azad Model (MAM) schools achieve a 100 per cent success rate in Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination.

The department has issued an order stating that around 200 MAM Schools in the state will have to ensure students of Class 10 get quality training and education by implementing a series of activities directed by it.

A high-level committee consisting of government officials including those from the minority welfare department, Karnataka Haj and the WAQF board was formed to design the campaign to achieve a 100 per cent pass percentage in Class 10 board examinations.

In its order, the minority welfare department stated that a total of 3,675 students from MAM Schools appeared for the 2021-22 SSLC examination, out of which 202 scored distinction, 1,536 achieved first class marks, 577 were placed in second class, 144 got third class and 1,185 students failed. The overall pass percentage for MAM Schools was recorded at 62 per cent.

In fact, no students from two MAM Schools in Bengaluru passed the exam while seven MAM Schools in Bengaluru, two in Bidar, two in Shivamoga, and one each in Chikamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Haveri, Mandya, Ramanagara and Tumkur districts recorded less than 50 per cent pass percentage.

The department’s campaign aims to improve the quality of education by conducting mock tests for students every month and also by assessing the marks scored in these tests. The order also stated that students will be trained as per their performance and appropriate counselling sessions will be conducted to address their learning difficulties. The mock tests will be conducted on the 10th, 11th and 12th, 20th, 21st, and the 22nd day of every month.

The department suggested that after thorough consultation and assessment by headmasters, NGOs will be allowed to adopt ‘underperforming’ schools and increase the quality of education by providing appropriate training.

Advertisement

The order directed headmasters to dismiss ‘unqualified’ teachers and appoint eligible guest teachers in their place. Also, the department insisted that smart TVs be installed in every Class 10 classroom to encourage online learning. The department has also stressed the need to introduce interactive, experiential, and technical-based learning for students. A total of four nodal officers have been appointed each in Belagavi, Kalaburgi, Mysuru, and Bengaluru divisions to implement the campaign.

The department observed that students underperformed last year in the Class 10 board examination owing to the lack of quality training of teachers. As a result, the department has proposed that training manuals be distributed among teachers and that the quality of teaching is supervised regularly.

An official from the minority welfare department said, “On Wednesday, we held a review meeting of the progress made in the campaign so far, and we have realised that more focus is needed in improving the quality of education in Bengaluru urban district. Bengaluru urban remains the most backward in terms of academic performance and enrolment. Last year, we had only 100 MAM Schools and this year 100 more were sanctioned. As a result over 7,900 students across 200 MAM Schools will be appearing for the SSLC board exams this year.”

Advertisement

The official also added that “a 19-day training was conducted by the Azim Premji Foundation to train 480 teachers in implementing the 100% result campaign. We have categorised students as A, B and C depending upon their marks, and we are striving to push students from the C category to A ahead of the SSLC board exams.”