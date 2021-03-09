scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Latest news

Karnataka marching towards attaining Covid-free status, says health minister

Karnataka has inoculated more than 10 lakh people since the launch of the vaccination drive.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 9, 2021 11:45:02 pm
Bengaluru Covid testA healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a person in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday that the state is marching towards attaining a Covid-free status with more than 10 lakh people having been inoculated so far.

“Marching towards a Covid free state, Karnataka has crossed 10 lakh inoculations on Monday, March 8. Vaccinated 73,269 beneficiaries on March 8th, highest in a single day so far,” Sudhakar tweeted.

He informed that the state has safely vaccinated more than one lakh elderly people in just eight days, since March 1.

According to the Karnataka health department, 55,612 people, including 32,183 senior citizens, were inoculated in a single day on March 8.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The state has reported two severe AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunisation) cases and 21 serious AEFI cases since the launch of the vaccination drive on January 16, the department informed.

Karnataka reports 590 fresh cases, 6 deaths

Karnataka reported 590 fresh cases and 6 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.56 lakh and the toll to 12,373, the health department said on Tuesday. Out of the 590 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 363 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 366 patients get discharged after recovery.

As of March 9, 9,56,041 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 12,373 deaths and 9,36,616 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It added that out of 7,033 active cases, 6,918 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 115 are in ICU.

Among 6 deaths reported on Tuesday, 4 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each are from Dharwad and Tumakuru.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement