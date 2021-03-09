Karnataka marching towards attaining Covid-free status, says health minister

A healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a person in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday that the state is marching towards attaining a Covid-free status with more than 10 lakh people having been inoculated so far.

“Marching towards a Covid free state, Karnataka has crossed 10 lakh inoculations on Monday, March 8. Vaccinated 73,269 beneficiaries on March 8th, highest in a single day so far,” Sudhakar tweeted.

Marching towards a Covid-19 free state. Karnataka 💉 Crossed 10 lakh inoculations on Monday, March 8. 💉 Vaccinated 73,269 beneficiaries on March 8th, highest in a single day so far. .💉 Safely vaccinated more than 1 lakh elderly above 60 yrs in just 8 days, since 1st March. — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) March 9, 2021

He informed that the state has safely vaccinated more than one lakh elderly people in just eight days, since March 1.

According to the Karnataka health department, 55,612 people, including 32,183 senior citizens, were inoculated in a single day on March 8.

The state has reported two severe AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunisation) cases and 21 serious AEFI cases since the launch of the vaccination drive on January 16, the department informed.

Karnataka reports 590 fresh cases, 6 deaths

Karnataka reported 590 fresh cases and 6 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.56 lakh and the toll to 12,373, the health department said on Tuesday. Out of the 590 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 363 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 366 patients get discharged after recovery.

As of March 9, 9,56,041 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 12,373 deaths and 9,36,616 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It added that out of 7,033 active cases, 6,918 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 115 are in ICU.

Among 6 deaths reported on Tuesday, 4 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each are from Dharwad and Tumakuru.