Karnataka: Man’s suicide note reveals he had murdered missing constable, two arrested

The suicide note of a man in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district has revealed that he had murdered a woman constable before taking the extreme step, the police said. The constable had been missing since September 13. Two others involved in the murder were later arrested, officers added.

According to the police, the murder victim Sudha, 39, was a police constable at Huliyar station in Tumakuru. After she went missing, her mother Drakshanamma filed a complaint with the police. During the probe, officers learned that Sudha’s cousin Manjunath, 26, had died by suicide at a lodge on September 16, leaving behind a 13-page death note in which he confessed to having killed Sudha and abandoning her body. The note also named two people, Nikesh and Rani, as his accomplices.

Tumakuru SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad said the next day the other two accused were taken into custody based on the death note. “On September 17, Nikesh showed the spot where they had disposed of Sudha’s body,” he said.

Officers said Sudha had provided shelter to Manjunath, a gambling addict, after he was thrown out of his house. The woman, whose husband had died over a year ago, had a son aged 14 and a daughter aged nine who lived with Sudha’s mother. Manjunath continued gambling and took loans from several people, following which Sudha suggested that he work at Nikesh’s auto spares shop, the police added.

“The accused had plans to kill Sudha for a month and were waiting for an opportunity. They made an attempt on September 4, but failed. On September 13, Sudha called Manjunath and asked him to take her to the hospital,” a police officer said. Manjunath took her in a car and Nikesh joined them. Together, they murdered her and dumped the body near Arasikere, about 100 km from Sudha’s residence, the police revealed.

Unravelling the motive behind the crime, a police officer said, “Manjunath was depressed that Sudha had been neglecting him for a while and was in a relationship with another man. Meanwhile, Rani, who is a constable, harboured professional and personal jealousy against Sudha. Nikesh, on the other hand, had a grudge against her after she refused to help him propose to a girl he liked.”