Karnataka: NIA raids PFI leaders’ houses and offices, protests erupt in Mangaluru

Protests erupted in Mangaluru after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at several offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its leaders across Karnataka Thursday.

According to NIA sources, the raids were conducted on the residences of PFI state president Nazeer Pasha, secretary Afzar Pasha, other leaders such as A K Ashraf, Sharif Bajpe, Nawaz Kaavoor, and houses of several other leaders and offices.

The reasons for the raid—being conducted in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, and other parts of the state— is yet to be disclosed.

#Watch | In connection with its investigation into anti-terror activities, the NIA on Thursday is conducting searches at 10 places across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka including the residence of PFI state President Nazeer Pasha. Read: https://t.co/JnNqgRLqgc pic.twitter.com/uzEmjJXV01 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) September 22, 2022

Soon after the raids, several PFI workers staged a protest accusing the NIA was being used as a tool to defame the organisation.

Speaking to the media, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader in Mangaluru Abubakkar Kulai said NIA officials had come down with a warrant to search the PFI office. “I told them, it was the SDPI office and not the PFI. Then, they showed that they had permission to conduct a search on two floors of the building and requested to cooperate,” said Kulai.

He said they allowed them to conduct the search and they took a few documents such as a copy of the rental agreement, and photos of a few programmes organised by SDPI. “These raids are nothing but the central government misusing the NIA for political gains,” he added.