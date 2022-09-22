scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Karnataka: NIA raids PFI leaders’ houses and offices, protests erupt in Mangaluru

The reasons for the raid—being conducted in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, and other parts of the state— is yet to be disclosed.

NIA conducts searches at premises of PFI leaders in Mangaluru (Express)

Protests erupted in Mangaluru after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at several offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its leaders across Karnataka Thursday.

According to NIA sources, the raids were conducted on the residences of PFI state president Nazeer Pasha, secretary Afzar Pasha, other leaders such as A K Ashraf, Sharif Bajpe, Nawaz Kaavoor, and houses of several other leaders and offices.

The reasons for the raid—being conducted in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, and other parts of the state— is yet to be disclosed.

Soon after the raids, several PFI workers staged a protest accusing the NIA was being used as a tool to defame the organisation.

Speaking to the media, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader in Mangaluru Abubakkar Kulai said NIA officials had come down with a warrant to search the PFI office. “I told them, it was the SDPI office and not the PFI. Then, they showed that they had permission to conduct a search on two floors of the building and requested to cooperate,” said Kulai.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

He said they allowed them to conduct the search and they took a few documents such as a copy of the rental agreement, and photos of a few programmes organised by SDPI. “These raids are nothing but the central government misusing the NIA for political gains,” he added.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 10:24:08 am
Next Story

Gauri Khan reveals the dating advice she would give son Aryan Khan: ‘Date as many girls as you want, till you decide….’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement