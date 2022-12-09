After ‘dance’ in burqas, four engineering students suspended in Karnataka

Four engineering students in Karnataka’s Mangaluru were suspended for allegedly wearing a burqa and dancing to a Bollywood song at a college event after a video clip of the incident went viral, drawing criticism.

The incident took place at St Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) in Mangaluru on Tuesday. After the video clip of the ‘dance’ went viral and several people criticised it saying the ‘obscene’ dance steps ‘mocked’ the burqa, the college management suspended the four boys.

“The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of the students association inaugural.

It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending inquiry,” the principal in charge of the college, Dr Sudheer M, said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone on campus knows that strict guidelines are in place in this regard,” the statement added.