Jailed Karnataka officer found with ‘girlfriend’ in hospital, probe ordered into lapses

A surprise inspection by a judge to look into the facilities of a government hospital in Karnataka put an undertrial government officer-turned-patient and prison officials in a spot. The incident unfolded on Monday at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), where Mohammed Hussain, assistant director of land records, Srirangapatna — in judicial remand for alleged forgery of government land records — was found in the ‘jail ward’ of the hospital with a woman who claimed to be his girlfriend.

Inquiries with hospital authorities revealed that Hussain, admitted since August 21 allegedly for severe back pain, reportedly had no illness requiring hospitalisation, and his admission to the hospital had also not been brought to the notice of the jurisdictional court.

The Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services), Alok Kumar, on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into alleged lapses in prison and escort procedures, after visiting Mandya district prison and MIMS hospital. A police constable who was providing security to Hussain at the hospital was suspended for dereliction of duty for allowing the woman inside Hussain’s ward, Kumar said.

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Hussain was arrested on August 8 for allegedly assisting in the unauthorised digitisation of Akarband records on government software and creation of fake government documents on Revenue Department transactions.

The MIMS hospital medical superintendent has been asked to submit a report on Hussain’s health condition and how the accused was admitted to the hospital without obtaining the court’s permission.

According to the police, District Sessions Judge C Chandrashekar and Legal Services Authority member Shashidar Shetty were conducting a surprise inspection following complaints of poor infrastructure at the government hospital. While checking the patients at the jail ward, they came across Hussain. The superintendent of Mandya district prison, where Hussain had been sent for judicial custody, informed the judge that the government official had been admitted to MIMS on the advice of the jail’s medical officer.

When the judge further asked whether the matter had been brought to the court’s notice, the jail superintendent said the court would be informed.

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Following the inspection, reports have been sought from the Mandya jail superintendent and the police personnel responsible for escorting Hussain regarding the circumstances under which he was admitted and allowed to remain in the ward with the woman.

A police officer said, “Hussain claimed that he had severe back pain and he was shifted to MIMS and then provided a separate room for treatment.”

On July 2, the Lokayukta police unearthed the forgery racket at the office of the assistant director of Land Records, Srirangapatna, and had arrested nine people. Hussain had been on the run until he was nabbed a month later.