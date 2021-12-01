Karnataka won’t impose mandatory vaccination to avail public services: CM

Despite an expert panel recommending in favour of mandatory inoculation, the Karnataka government has decided against making vaccination compulsory for availing public services, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

A state-appointed technical advisory committee, which held a meeting with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday in the wake of concerns over the new Omicron variant, had proposed cutting access to public services such as transport for citizens who were not fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The experts, comprising public health professionals and clinician, said the move will spur vaccinations in the state. So far, around 75 per cent of Karnataka’s adult population has been fully vaccinated. Daily inoculations are at an average of 1.8 lakh for the week ended November 28. Authorities, however, are concerned that people are missing their schedule for the crucial second shot.

“We will not make vaccines mandatory and will not cut access to services for those who are not vaccinated. We will aim to intensify the campaign for vaccinations,” Bommai said in Hubbali.

The state health minister reiterated the CM’s remarks. “The technical advisory committee said we should consider cutting access to public amenities and to consider fines on those who have not been fully vaccinated. When I spoke to the CM we decided that the stand of the government should not be to curb access to amenities but to encourage people to take the vaccines,” Sudhakar said in Bengaluru.

Over the last two days, around 45 lakh people in Karnataka had not availed their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine despite their scheduled date, he added.

Scientists say that vaccinations are must, especially now that another heavily mutated variant of the virus — B.1.1.529, or Omicron — has been detected across several countries.

The Karnataka government this week decided to create a separate isolation facility for people testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival from high-risk countries.

“The persons who test positive on arrival will not be admitted in the regular isolation wards for Covid-19 but will be put up in a separate ward. A special isolation facility for this is being created,” the health minister said.

Those who test negative on arrival will be allowed to go into home quarantine for a week and a repeat test will be conducted on the fifth day of home isolation, Sudhakar said.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to test on arrival all international travellers arriving in Bengaluru from December 1.

Karnataka CM Bommai also said he will bring up the issue of seeking booster doses — a third dose of the vaccine — for frontline and health care workers at his meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Thursday. “I will be going to Delhi on December 2 to meet the health minister to seek booster doses,” he said.