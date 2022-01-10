Karnataka: Man who killed wife, buried her inside house arrested

The police have arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife and buried her body inside their house in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district.

Cops said the accused, Kariappa R, lost all his earnings due to his gambling habit and had been harassing his wife for dowry. He was absconding for the past few days, they said Sunday after his arrest.

The victim Suma (26), a resident of Konanuru village in the district, married Kariappa six years ago and the couple have a five-year-old son. Kariappa works at a provision store. The duo had been fighting for the past six months.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police, Radhika G, said, “Kariappa and Suma fought over the issue on December 25, which was the day of their wedding anniversary. On December 26, around 5.30 am, Kariappa hit her with a huge pestle and Suma died on the spot. He wrapped her body in a bedsheet and buried it in the same room. On December 29, he informed her family that she was missing and they filed a complaint at Bharamasagara police station. He also joined her family in the search for her.”

The police discovered the woman’s body on January 4 as it was not buried properly. They exhumed it and registered a case of murder and dowry harassment. Kariappa has been remanded in judicial custody, the SP said.