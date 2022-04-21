Karnataka: Man shot during KGF-2 screening

A 27-year-old man from Shiggaon in Karnataka’s Haveri district was injured Tuesday night after a minor argument at a movie theatre during the screening of Kannada movie ‘KGF 2’ escalated into a fight that ended with the man being shot twice in his stomach.

According to police, Vasanthkumar (27), a resident of Mugali village, was watching ‘KGF 2’ at Rajashri theatre along with his friends. Twenty minutes into the film, Vasanthkumar accidentally touched the seat of another moviegoer. This sparked an argument and the accused stormed out of the theatre with his friend, the police said, only to return with a pistol and open fire at Vasanthkumar.

Three shots were fired and two hit Vasanthkumar, police said. Vasanthkumar was shifted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and he is currently out of danger, a doctor treating him said.

“The victim had no enmity with others. The incident occurred over a petty issue and in a fit of anger, the accused fired from his pistol,” Haveri SP Hanumantharaya said. Two teams have been formed to locate the absconding accused.

According to the theatre employees, the movie screening began at 9.30 pm and around 9.50 pm, the shots were fired. “We were resting in the projector room when people began running outside after the shots were fired. We shifted the injured person to the hospital and informed the police,” said a staff member.

A dog squad, accompanied by ballistic and forensic experts, visited the spot to collect evidence.