Karnataka: Man sets wife’s father, brother and relatives on fire; 2 dead

Upset over not getting consent from his wife to get a divorce, a man in Karnataka’s Yadgir district on Wednesday called his wife’s family over to his house to speak to them on the issue and set them on fire, the police said. While two relatives died, the man’s father-in-law and brother-in-law sustained 80 per cent burn injuries and are critical, police added.

According to the police, the accused Sharanappa married Huligemma about 16 years ago and the couple have two children. A few years ago, after issues in their marriage, Huligemma, who works as a mechanic in Lingasugur KSRTC depot, allegedly moved out and started living on her own.

Police sources said the incident took place at Sharanappa’s house in Narayanpur. After Huligemma’s family members arrived at his house, Sharanappa, who had already bought 5 litres of petrol, started talking to them. When they opposed certain conditions he mentioned, Sharanappa suddenly poured petrol on them and set them on fire, the sources added. He allegedly then locked the house from outside to prevent them from escaping.

Neighbours who heard the screams broke open the door and called the police. Superintendent of Police of Yadgir district C B Vedmurthy said that all four suffered severe burns and were rushed to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences. Sharanappa was arrested.

The police identified the deceased as Sharanappa Saruru (65) and Nagappa Hagaragunda (35). Huligemma’s father Siddaramappa Mural (65) and brother Muttappa Mural (40) are battling for their life.

A case has been registered at Narayanpur police station and police are investigating the case.