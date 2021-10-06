Karnataka: Man open fires at his employees, bullet hits son

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after his father allegedly opened fire at two men in Mangaluru on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place on the premises of Vaishnavi Express Cargo Private Limited in Morgans Gate in Mangaluru south police station limits.

A senior police said the probe has revealed that the firm owner, Rajesh Prabhu, used his licenced pistol to fire at two of his workers but one of the bullets accidentally hit his son, Sudhindra, a class 10 student.

Chandru and Ashraf, employed as a driver and cleaner for one of the firm’s goods carriers, reportedly demanded Prabhu’s wife to clear their pending wages of Rs 4,000. But things escalated when Prabhu reached the place with his son and slapped one of the workers. In the commotion, Prabhu allegedly took out his gun and fired two rounds of which one hit his son.

A police officer said that the bullet pierced the teenager’s head by eight inches. He is presently being treated at a private hospital.