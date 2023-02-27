Karnataka man kills wife who suspected infidelity, held while dumping her body

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in Karnataka for allegedly killing his wife after she suspected him of having an affair with another woman. He was caught while trying to dump the body stuffed into a barrel, police said Monday.

The woman is identified as Shantha Kumari (38) and the accused is her husband, Tukaram Appanna, both residents of Haliyal taluk in Uttara Kannada district. The crime took place on the night of February 22 when Tukaram and Shantha fought over his alleged extramarital affair, according to police. Shantha had divorced her first husband and married Tukaram, a photographer who was five years younger to her.

Shantha suspected that Tukaram was having an affair with another woman. According to a police officer, Tukaram strangled Shantha in a fit of rage. The next day Tukaram, with help from friends, called Tata Ace driver Rizwan and Sameer Pantoji to dispose of the body in the Ramnagar forest area. He allegedly stuffed the body into a water barrel and took it towards the forest.

Meanwhile, Tukaram’s landlord, Rahoof Pirasab, grew suspicious and informed the Haliyal police about the couple’s fight and the transporting of a barrel in a goods autorickshaw. Police then arrested Tukaram and the two others while they were trying to dispose of the body.

A police officer said that Shantha had got suspicious because her husband had been busy on his mobile phone. The couple had fought over the issue in the past as well, he added.