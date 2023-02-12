Karnataka man kills sons after suspecting wife of infidelity, arrested

The Karnataka Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly killed his two children over suspicion that his wife was having an extra-marital affair. The crime was reported in the state’s Raichur district’s Devadurga taluk on Saturday evening.

The police said the accused, identified as Ningappa of Jakkaladoddi village, killed his sons—Shivaraj, 5, and Raju, 3.

On Saturday evening, Ningappa arrived home, played with his children, and also recorded a video. He later strangled his sons to death, according to the police. He then called one of his relatives over the phone and asked him to come to his house before fleeing the place. When the relative reached Ningappa’s home, he found the bodies of the children and alerted the police.

Ningappa was arrested by the Devadurga town police on Saturday night, said officials who added he also claimed he was about to die by suicide.

“During questioning, he said his wife was having an affair with a relative and the children were not his. The couple had fought over the same issue often. On Saturday, when his wife was out of the house, he killed the children,” a police officer said.

The police said Ningappa has been charged with murder and is presently in their custody for further investigation.