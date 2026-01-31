Karnataka man kills parents and sister, buries bodies at home, travels 300 km to file missing complaint in Bengaluru

The family, originally from Nayakanahatti village in Chitradurga district, had been living in Kottur for several years after relocating for work. (Special Arrangement)

A Karnataka man allegedly murdered his parents and sister earlier this week, and buried their bodies in their rented accommodation in Vijayanagara district, before travelling to state capital Bengaluru and filing a missing persons complaint there.

The bodies were exhumed by the Bengaluru police in the presence of the suspected murderer on Saturday.

The police said the accused, Akshay B J, reportedly killed his father Bhimaraj H, 52, mother Jayalakshmi J alias Jayamma, 50, and sister Amrutha, 18, in Kottur town under Vijayanagara district Tuesday.

The family, originally from Nayakanahatti village in Chitradurga district, had been living in Kottur for several years after relocating for work. Bhimaraj ran a tyre shop in the town.