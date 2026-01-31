Karnataka man kills parents and sister, buries bodies at home, travels 300 km to file missing complaint in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Karnataka man allegedly murdered his parents and sister earlier this week, and buried their bodies in their rented accommodation in Vijayanagara district, before travelling to state capital Bengaluru and filing a missing persons complaint there.
The bodies were exhumed by the Bengaluru police in the presence of the suspected murderer on Saturday.
The police said the accused, Akshay B J, reportedly killed his father Bhimaraj H, 52, mother Jayalakshmi J alias Jayamma, 50, and sister Amrutha, 18, in Kottur town under Vijayanagara district Tuesday.
The family, originally from Nayakanahatti village in Chitradurga district, had been living in Kottur for several years after relocating for work. Bhimaraj ran a tyre shop in the town.
According to the police, Akshay approached the Tilak Nagar police station in Bengaluru around 7.30 pm on Thursday and claimed that his parents were missing.
A police officer said, “When Akshay came to the police station, he said that his parents and sister came to Jayadeva hospital in Bengaluru to get a check-up done and went missing. We believed his version and registered a missing complaint. But there were a lot of inconsistencies in his statement. We also checked with Jayadeva hospital authorities, and they said that no patient with those names came to the hospital on the specific day.”
Simultaneously, a technical analysis traced Bhimaraj’s mobile phone to Tilak Nagar police station, and the device was recovered from Akshay.
Thereafter, Akshay was interrogated, and he confessed to his crime, a police officer said, adding that “the accused first claimed that he killed his parents and threw their bodies into a lake.”
S Jahnavi, Superintendent of Police, Vijayanagara, told media persons, “All three bodies were buried in the same place. Presently, the investigation is being conducted by the Tilak Nagar police, and the motive will be revealed only after they investigate. When the case is handed over to the local police station, we will check.”
Meanwhile, Suresh Babu, younger brother of Bhimaraj, told reporters that Akshay had called him on Thursday, claiming that his parents and sister were missing. Akshay also reportedly told his uncle that Amrutha’s mobile phone was confiscated by Jayadeva hospital staff as she recorded a video on hospital premises.
A police officer said that Akshay may have killed the three at different times on the day of the crime. “It appears that Jayamma was initially murdered. Next, Amrutha was killed upon reaching the house. At last, Bhimaraj reached home, and he, too, was killed. Later, in the night, Akshay dug up the floor of the living room and dumped the bodies. He used a perfume to prevent foul smell from spreading,” the officer added.
