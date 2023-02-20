Unable to pay Rs 46,000 for iPhone he ordered, Karnataka man kills delivery boy, keeps body at home for 4 days

A 20-year-old man who had ordered an iPhone from an e-commerce portal allegedly killed the delivery boy and burnt his body, after keeping it at his home for four days, in Karnataka’s Hassan district as he was unable to pay for the phone. The police said they arrested the accused Saturday.

The arrested man has been identified as Hemanth Datta, a resident of Arasikere town in the Hassan district, and the deceased as Hemanth Naik, 23, from the same town.

Datta had ordered the iPhone from Flipkart and was supposed to pay Rs 46,000 upon delivery. On February 7, when Naik came to deliver the phone, Datta asked him to open the box. However, Naik refused to do so and told him if he opens it, he will not be able to take it back and asked Datta to pay for the phone.

The police said Datta then allegedly stabbed Naik to death and kept the body inside his house for the next four days. Late on February 11, he took the body near a railway bridge, poured kerosene over it and burnt it at an isolated place, according to the police.

After Naik went missing, his brother Manjunath Naik filed a missing complaint on February 8. While the police were looking for Naik, Manjunath’s friend informed him on February 16 that a body had been found near a railway bridge. The friend said he suspected that it could be that of his brother.

Manjunath then approached the police again and filed another complaint. He said in his complaint that his brother had called in the morning on February 7. He also said Hemanth’s colleague had called him at around 1.42 pm on the same day, informing him that his brother’s mobile phone was switched off.

The police, who registered a murder case, started tracking Hemanth Naik’s mobile phone and found that it was last located at Datta’s residence. A team of police officials raided Datta’s house and found Hemanth’s mobile phone and other articles.

An investigating officer said, “Datta had also worked with e-commerce before but had quit his job. He had ordered a phone but had failed to arrange the money. So, when Naik came to deliver it, he did not have the money and decided to kill him. He kept Naik’s mobile phone, the iPhone he came to deliver, and also other articles which he was supposed to deliver to others.”

The Arasikere town police said they have handed Datta over to judicial custody.

Hemanth Naik had dropped out of college and went to Bengaluru to look for a job. After working in Bengaluru for a while, he returned to Arasikere and worked as a delivery agent with ekart logistics for the last eight months.