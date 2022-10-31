scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Karnataka man killed for questioning harassment of his wife: police

Prashanth Narvekar (left) and Maruti Jadhav. (Special arrangement)

A 40-year-old man was hacked to death on Sunday after he confronted his neighbour who misbehaved with his wife at Khanapur in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, police said.

Prashanth Narvekar (35) had harassed Maruti Jadhav’s wife and was warned by him multiple times, according to the Khanapur police. Around 11.30pm, when Jadhav again questioned Narvekar about the harassment of his wife, the latter allegedly hit him with a stick and later stabbed him to death in the Baher Galli area.

Police said they had arrested Narvekar for murder. While Jadhav was a deposit collector, Narvekar is a driver.

The murder took place at a time when the government and Kannada activists were preparing for Tuesday’s grand celebration of the Kannada Rajyotsava, especially in Belagavi in the Maharashtra-Karnataka region. Police have beefed up security as the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti is expected to observe a black day on the occasion.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 07:58:39 pm
Heart Damaging Rheumatic Fever

