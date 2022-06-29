Karnataka man cooks up kidnap story to extort Rs 5 lakh from parents, repay gambling debt

While investigating a case of kidnap, the Karnataka Police found out that a 25-year-old man from Udupi was calling his parents from Goa in the guise of an abductor to extort Rs 5 lakh from them. The youth, identified as Varun Nayak, has been arrested.

On June 22, Varun left home informing his parents that he is going in search of a job and will soon return. However, on June 26, he called his mother in the disguise of a kidnapper and said Varun has been kidnapped and demanded Rs 5 lakh as ransom. He also threatened them not to inform the police.

Varun’s father Manjunatha K V, who initially panicked, approached Udupi town police station and filed a complaint. The police later found out that the mobile from which the “kidnapper” had called was active in Goa. A team was immediately dispatched to Goa. What surprised the police was that they found Varun having a party at a casino. They took him in their custody and brought him to Udupi.

The police formally arrested him and during the probe it was revealed that Varun was addicted to gambling and had borrowed money from his friends. In order to repay the money, he cooked up a kidnapping story. The police later produced him before the court which handed him over to judicial custody for 15 days.