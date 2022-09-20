Karnataka: Man issues triple talaq on court premises in Koppal, arrested

The police in Karnataka’s Koppal have arrested a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife on the court premises when she came to attend a hearing in connection with a domestic abuse case.

The accused has been identified as Syed Wahid, 32, and the complainant in the case is Khalida Begum, 29, both residents of Koppal district in Karnataka. According to police sources, Syed and Begum were married in 2017 and her family had paid Rs 1 lakh and other gold ornaments as dowry. However, Syed had assaulted her demanding to bring Rs 5 lakh dowry from her parents.

In 2021, Begum had filed a domestic abuse case against her husband for allegedly demanding a dowry. The couple then started living separately.

On September 15, when Begum came to the court with her father for the hearing of the 2021 case, Syed told her he was marrying another woman and according to Shariya, he was giving talaq to her. According to the police, he pronounced talaq on the court premises thrice.

Later, Begum filed a complaint with the Koppal woman police station where they registered a case under Section 4 of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to Section 4 of the Muslim Women Act, “Any Muslim husband who pronounces talaq upon his wife shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and shall also be liable to fine.”

Koppal Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri said it was the first case registered under the Muslim Women Act in the district. However, cases of triple talaq have been previously reported in Karnataka after the law was introduced in 2019.