WATCH: Karnataka man fires shots in air threatening tenant to pay rent, arrested

The Karnataka police Monday arrested a house owner in Belagavi district after he fired shots in the air on Sunday night threatening his tenants to vacate his premises due to delay in payment of rent.

According to the police, the incident took place in Chikkodi at a residence opposite B K College on Ankali Road around 10.15 pm on Sunday.

In a complaint registered at Chikkodi police station, the complainant — Shrimant Dayanand Dixit — has mentioned that the accused — Noor Ahmed Shahapurkar — fired at least three shots from his double-barrel gun in the air.

“This has damaged the roof tiles of the house where we lived. The owner did so to threaten us to vacate the house immediately, as we could not pay the rent from March as we faced financial problems due to the lockdown,” the complaint read.

He added that she had sought time till July 1 but the owner insisted that the rent be paid immediately.

Confirming the incident to Indianexpress.com, Belagavi SP Laxman Nimbargi said the families got into a verbal spat after Shahapurkar fired shots in the air.

“Blaming the tenants for not paying the rent since March, the owner (Shahapurkar)’s son Zameer Noor Mohammed Sahapurkar had disconnected electricity supply to the tenant’s house around 7.30 pm on Sunday, after which the verbal spat began. During the argument, the tenant also attacked the owner with a weed-removing weapon (Kurpi in Kannada) which caused a lacerated wound on his left hand,” Nimbargi said.

The police added that the Shahapurkar used his Double Barrel Breech Loading (DBBL) shotgun to fire in the air. “An FIR was filed after which the arrest was made,” Nimbargi added.

According to the police, the case has been filed under sections 506, 34, 504, 307, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code and other provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and Arms Act.

Meanwhile, a counter-FIR has been filed by Zameer Sahapurkar under IPC sections 506, 34, 504, 307, 323, and 324 against Dixit and his family. The matter is being investigated now, Chikkodi police added.

