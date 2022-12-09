Karnataka man, female friend attacked while waiting to watch movie; moral policing suspected

In a suspected case of moral policing, five persons in the Sullia region of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka allegedly attacked a young man and his female friend who were going for a movie in the town Wednesday, police said.

They have registered a case of assault against the five persons – Abdul Hameed, Ashraf, Sadiq, Jabir, and Siddique – based on a complaint from Mohammed Imtiyaz, 20, who said that he and his female friend were attacked while they were waiting to watch the popular movie `Kantara’ at the Santhosh Talkies in Sullia.

“A complaint has been registered over the incident in the Sullia police station and investigation is on,” a Sullia police official said.

According to police, moral policing incidents are common in the communally divided Dakshina Kannada region.

However, both the boy and girl who were allegedly attacked belonged to the same community as the assailants, police said.

It is not clear whether the couple had been attacked on the theatre premises suspecting a relationship between the two or due to any other reasons, police said.