Karnataka man earning Rs 15,000 finds Rs 350-crore GST transactions in his name

A Karnataka man earning Rs 15,000 a month was left in a rude shock after Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials knocked on his door, informing him that transactions worth Rs 350 crore had been carried out using his credentials. Stating that they were completely unaware of the dealings, the family has now approached the police.

Roshan Jameel, a resident of Ballari, works as a service advisor at a Toyota car showroom, while his father, Fakruddin, works as a porter. On Thursday, Central GST officials visited their residence seeking details regarding the transactions, leaving Fakruddin and other relatives shaken by the inquiry.

Roshan, who was away at work during the officials’ visit, learned about the inquiry later and visited the GST office seeking answers. Dissatisfied with the response he received, he approached the cybercrime police station along with his family to file a formal complaint.

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Speaking to the media, Roshan said the family discovered the issue only after the GST account was closed and Central GST officials arrived at their doorstep on Thursday.

“I work as a service advisor, and my monthly salary is Rs 15,000, and my father earns about Rs 600–700 a day. I was totally unaware of it till GST officials came to our doorstep. We never ran such a business. Rs 350-crore transaction was done in five months. I have never received any notification,” he said.

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Fake firm opened using stolen documents

Based on Roshan’s complaint, the Ballari police have registered an FIR, with the investigation expected to examine bank accounts, salary records, and other documents linked to the transactions. While the allegations are still under verification, preliminary findings point toward identity misuse:

“The investigations suggested that a firm named Roshan Enterprises was opened on 7 May this year and a GSTIN number was also allotted. They used Roshan Jameel’s Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank passbook, and electricity bill to obtain the GSTIN. But the mobile number and the email ID provided are different,” a police officer said.

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The police said they have written to GST officials seeking further details to advance the investigation