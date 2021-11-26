Karnataka man dies after coming in contact with illegal electric fence around tomato farm

After this incident, relatives of the cowherd, identified as Vasanth Rao (28), allegedly lynched the farm owner Aswath Rao (50) in Charakamattenahalli in Gauribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district | Representational image

With tomato prices rising on a daily basis in Karnataka, a farmer had illegally erected an electric fence around his tomato farm resulting in the death of a cowherd from the same village after he came in contact with the fence Wednesday night.

After this incident, relatives of the cowherd, identified as Vasanth Rao (28), allegedly lynched the farm owner Aswath Rao (50) in Charakamattenahalli in Gauribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district.

According to the police, Rao had erected an electric fence to protect his crop since the prices of tomatoes have gone up in the past few days in the state. “After Vasanth’s death, his angry relatives rushed to the tomato farm and attacked Rao. He suffered grievous injuries from the attack and later succumbed in the hospital,” Chikkaballapur SP G K Mithun Kumar told The Indian Express Friday.

“We have received a complaint from both the family members and the investigation is on to nab the accused in the case,” Kumar said, adding, the police department has requested the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) to take steps to prevent farmers from illegally erecting electric fences.