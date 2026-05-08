Karnataka man dies after being set ablaze by in-laws, 2 arrested

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The Bengaluru district police Friday informed that a man, who was allegedly set on fire by his in-laws, succumbed to his injuries after battling for life for over two weeks.
The deceased has been identified as Naveen, 25, a resident of Choodenahalli in Anekal taluk and a coconut trader by profession. The victim’s father-in-law and brother-in-law were arrested following his death.
According to the police, Naveen and his wife, Suchitra, were having marital problems for the last few years. On April 13, Suchitra reportedly left for her parents’ house in Janata Colony, Anekal, along with the couple’s two children, following an argument.
The police said Naveen visited his in-laws’ residence the following day to persuade his wife to return home. However, when she allegedly refused, an argument broke out between Naveen and his in-laws. Investigators said Naveen was allegedly intoxicated at the time, and the confrontation escalated.
During the altercation, Naveen’s father-in-law, Sampangi, allegedly poured petrol on him, while his brother-in-law, Munesh, allegedly set him on fire. “The victim suffered severe burn injuries and was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time, which may have delayed his response to the fire,” a police officer said.
A passerby reportedly intervened by pouring water on Naveen before he was shifted to the government hospital in Anekal. He was later referred to a government hospital in Krishnagiri for advanced treatment.
The police said Naveen remained under treatment for around 15 days and gave a dying declaration before a magistrate, accusing his wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law of setting him ablaze.
Initially registered as an attempt to murder case at Anekal police station, the FIR was later converted into a murder case after Naveen succumbed to injuries on May 2.
Investigation into the alleged role of Naveen’s wife and mother-in-law is underway.
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