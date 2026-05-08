Karnataka man dies after being set ablaze by in-laws, 2 arrested

According to the police, Naveen and his wife, Suchitra, were having marital problems for the last few years. (Representative Image)

The Bengaluru district police Friday informed that a man, who was allegedly set on fire by his in-laws, succumbed to his injuries after battling for life for over two weeks.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen, 25, a resident of Choodenahalli in Anekal taluk and a coconut trader by profession. The victim’s father-in-law and brother-in-law were arrested following his death.

According to the police, Naveen and his wife, Suchitra, were having marital problems for the last few years. On April 13, Suchitra reportedly left for her parents’ house in Janata Colony, Anekal, along with the couple’s two children, following an argument.