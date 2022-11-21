Karnataka man conned out of Rs 40 lakh by ‘IAS officer girlfriend’ he met on Facebook

A 30-year-old man in Karnataka has complained that he was cheated out of Rs 40 lakh by a woman who promised to marry him and claimed that she had been selected for IAS and would soon be appointed a deputy commissioner.

As per his police complaint, Parameshwara Hipparagi, of Sindagi in north Karnataka’s Vijayapura district, got a Facebook friend request from a profile named Manjula K R on June 29. They soon started chatting and got close to each other, and in September, the woman asked Hipparagi for Rs 700 saying her mother was unwell.

Hipparagi transferred the money through Phone Pe. As days went on, the woman claimed she had cleared the UPSC examination and was selected for IAS and that she would soon get posted as the Hassan deputy commissioner. She also claimed that her mother died and asked him to transfer money to complete the final rituals.

Hipparagi said he had transferred money whenever the woman asked for it as she had promised to marry him. According to police, he had transferred up to Rs 3 lakh to her account in a day. She also told him that her uncles were harassing her and that she wanted to leave the family by repaying her parents’ loan.

Hipparagi, a labour supervisor in a private firm in Telangana who earned Rs 30,000 a month, sold a piece of land he had bought and borrowed Rs 32 lakh from his colleagues and his father after lying that he was buying land, according to police.

Eventually, when he ran out of options, Hipparagi realised that he had fallen into a massive trap and approached police on November 15. They registered a case of cheating and impersonation under sections 66C and 66D of Information Technology Act and sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are investigating who conned Hipparagi. Interestingly, even after he filed the police complaint, the woman is calling Hipparagi asking him to transfer money,” said a police officer. The accused is a Kannada-speaking woman, according to police.