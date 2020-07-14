Karnataka man booked after ‘GPS shows he flouted home quarantine 163 times’

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has reached 41,581, as 2,738 new cases were reported on Monday. (Express photo for representation) The total number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has reached 41,581, as 2,738 new cases were reported on Monday. (Express photo for representation)

A man in Udupi district of Karnataka was Tuesday booked for violating home quarantine 163 times in a 14-day period.

The Kundapura police said Sahab Singh arrived at his rented house at Koteshwara in the district from Mumbai on June 29, and was ordered home quarantine by the district authorities till July 13, as per the protocol by the health department for interstate travellers.

However Singh, a businessman, went out in Kundapur and Udupi taluks, and also visited hotels in the district. According to Flying Squad officer N G Bhat, during this time, his mobile GPS tracker revealed that he had violated home quarantine 163 times and was found visiting various places.

Following the violation, a complaint has been filed against Singh in Kundapura Police Station. A case has been booked under IPC Sections 269 and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life.)

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has reached 41,581, as 2,738 new cases were reported on Monday. The number of active cases in Karnataka stood at 24,572, and a record 73 people lost their lives to Covid-19 on Monday. This takes the total number of deaths due to novel coronavirus to 761 in Karnataka.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd