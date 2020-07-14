scorecardresearch
Karnataka man booked after ‘GPS shows he flouted home quarantine 163 times’

Sahab Singh had returned to Koteshwara in Udupi from Mumbai, and was ordered home quarantine for 14 days.

By: Express Web Desk | Udupi | Published: July 14, 2020 8:04:31 pm
Karnataka coronavirus updates, Karnataka covid 19 news, man booked for breaking quarantine, home quarantine rules Karnataka, Karnataka news, indian express The total number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has reached 41,581, as 2,738 new cases were reported on Monday. (Express photo for representation)

A man in Udupi district of Karnataka was Tuesday booked for violating home quarantine 163 times in a 14-day period.

The Kundapura police said Sahab Singh arrived at his rented house at Koteshwara in the district from Mumbai on June 29, and was ordered home quarantine by the district authorities till July 13, as per the protocol by the health department for interstate travellers.

However Singh, a businessman, went out in Kundapur and Udupi taluks, and also visited hotels in the district. According to Flying Squad officer N G Bhat, during this time, his mobile GPS tracker revealed that he had violated home quarantine 163 times and was found visiting various places.

Following the violation, a complaint has been filed against Singh in Kundapura Police Station. A case has been booked under IPC Sections 269 and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life.)

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has reached 41,581, as 2,738 new cases were reported on Monday. The number of active cases in Karnataka stood at 24,572, and a record 73 people lost their lives to Covid-19 on Monday. This takes the total number of deaths due to novel coronavirus to 761 in Karnataka.

