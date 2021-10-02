Karnataka: Man found beheaded by railway tracks, role of right-wing outfit suspected

A 25-year-old man was reportedly killed for being in a relationship with a girl belonging to a different faith in Karnataka. Although his beheaded and mutilated body was discovered on September 28 on the railway tracks, the post-mortem examination report and investigations have revealed that the youth was murdered. The police suspect involvement of a right-wing outfit in the case.

The deceased, identified as Arbaz Mullah, a resident of Azam Nagar in Belagavi district, had gone missing on September 27. His body was discovered on September 28 on the railway tracks in Khanapura taluk of the district.

His mother had filed a complaint alleging her son was murdered by members of a right-wing outfit. A police officer said, “Arbaz was in a relationship with a girl from a different community, and according to his mother, he was allegedly threatened before and a local activist had tried to extort money from him to spare him.”

Initially, the railway police had taken up the case and a murder case was lodged. Later, they handed over the case to the district police.

The preliminary probe revealed Arbaz was summoned by some people and there was a fight before he was killed and later, his body was dumped on a railway track. Police sources said the girl’s family members have been detained for questioning.