Karnataka: Man who attacked govt employees ‘attempts suicide’ in judicial custody

A 31-year-old court employee, who had recently attacked government officials in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, reportedly attempted suicide at Wenlock District Hospital Monday.

Kundapura resident Naveen, who worked as a peon in a court, was arrested over a month ago for attacking government officials at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). The police said he had been admitted for psychiatric treatment. Under judicial custody, he was being treated in the jail ward.

On Monday, he tried to hang himself at the hospital. Health officials, however, intervened and rescued the youth. The police later said he was out of danger.

In September, Naveen had visited the DIET building and asked for a woman who was believed to be working there. He said he had a gift for the woman and asked the staff to allow him to meet her. The staff informed him that no one with that name worked there.

Before the conversation ended, Naveen attacked the employees with a machete and injured them. The police registered a case under IPC sections 353 (assaulting public servant), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant) and under section 27 (punishment for using arms) of the Indian Arms Act.