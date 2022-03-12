Karnataka: Man attacks wife with machete for filing divorce

The Karnataka Police Saturday arrested a man who brutally assaulted his wife after she sought divorce when she came to know that the man was already married and had three children. The incident took place in Gadag district Thursday.

The arrested was identified as Mohammad Ejaz Shiroor, 30, a resident of Hubballi. He was married to Apoorva Puranik alias Arfa Bhanu. Apoorva had changed her name after marriage. According to police sources, a year ago she found out that Ejaz was already married with three kids and had concealed it from her.

Later, she started living with her parents in Gadag and worked with a private firm. She subsequently filed a divorce and the matter was listed Friday for a hearing.

A day before the hearing on Thursday morning, when Apoorva was out on the ground near her house along with her neighbour Ravi, who was teaching her how to ride a scooter, Ejaz attacked her with a machete. Ejaz, a resident of Hubballi, had been reportedly following Apoorva’s movements for a couple of days.

The locals rushed Apoorva to a nearby hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. The police officials said she is in a critical condition. The police also informed that Apoorva and Ejaz, who were in a relationship for some time, got married in 2018 although Apoorva’s parents did not approve of it. The couple also had a child. The police added that Ejaz, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, had also concealed his profession.

Soon after the incident came to light, Raju Khanappanavar, coordinator of Sri Ram Sena, said Ejaz had trapped her after checking the family background and later abandoned her. He demanded that the police must also investigate whether there is a network to trap Hindu girls.