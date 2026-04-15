Karnataka man kills 6-year-old son by pushing him into river over paternity doubts

The accused claimed that he had enrolled the child in a school near their hometown and left him in a hostel (Image generated using AI).

The Vijayapura Rural police in Karnataka arrested a man for allegedly murdering his six-year-old son by throwing him into the Krishna River over suspicions about the child’s paternity, the police said Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Mallikarjun Harikeri, allegedly took his son Siddharth away from home on March 15 on the pretext of securing school admission. However, he returned to his village alone a few days later, raising concerns within the family.

When questioned, the accused claimed that he had enrolled the child in a school near their hometown and left him in a hostel. However, the boy’s mother, Bhagyashree, insisted on bringing him home, especially since his birthday fell on April 1.