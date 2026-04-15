Karnataka man kills 6-year-old son by pushing him into river over paternity doubts

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The Vijayapura Rural police in Karnataka arrested a man for allegedly murdering his six-year-old son by throwing him into the Krishna River over suspicions about the child’s paternity, the police said Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Mallikarjun Harikeri, allegedly took his son Siddharth away from home on March 15 on the pretext of securing school admission. However, he returned to his village alone a few days later, raising concerns within the family.
When questioned, the accused claimed that he had enrolled the child in a school near their hometown and left him in a hostel. However, the boy’s mother, Bhagyashree, insisted on bringing him home, especially since his birthday fell on April 1.
According to Laxman Nimbargi, Superintendent of Police, the accused’s vague and inconsistent explanations about the child’s whereabouts raised suspicion. The situation escalated on April 1, when the mother demanded to see her son, prompting the family to file a missing person complaint.
The police said the accused attempted to flee soon after the missing person complaint was registered by the family, further intensifying suspicion. He was later traced and taken into custody.
“During interrogation, the accused confessed that he took the child to Karad in Maharashtra and pushed him into the river as he doubted the boy’s paternity,” a senior police officer said.
Subsequent investigation revealed that an unnatural death report had already been registered in Karad after the body of an unidentified boy was found in the river. Photographs shared by the local police helped confirm the identity of the deceased as Siddharth.
Following this, the missing person case was converted into a murder case. The police said the accused has been formally arrested and remanded to custody.
Officers added that they are conducting further investigations.
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